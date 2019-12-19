Google acquires CloudSimple to improve VMware integration

Follows a partnership between the two companies made in late July

Credit: Dreamstime

Google has acquired VMware vSphere private cloud infrastructure provider CloudSimple, allowing for Google to provide fully-integrated VMware migration and improved support.



Explained in a blog post by Rich Sanzi, vice president of engineering at Google, the acquisition “continues to demonstrate Google Cloud's commitment to providing enterprise customers a broad suite of solutions to modernise their IT infrastructure”.

Through the solution of the two companies, users are able to migrate VMware workloads from on premises data centres into Google Cloud VMware Solution by CloudSimple and also create new VMware workloads without re-architecting existing VMware-based applications and workloads.

Sanzi said this then “helps them (users) operate more efficiently and reduce costs, while also allowing IT staff to maintain consistency and use their existing VMware tools, workflows and support”.

“To that end, we believe in a multi-cloud world and will continue to provide choice for our customers to use the best technology in their journey to the cloud,” he added.

Ajay Patel, senior vice president of the cloud provider software unit at VMware said he was looking forward to continuing VMware’s partnership with Google during this acquisition.

“With VMware on Google Cloud Platform, customers will be able to leverage all of the familiarity of VMware tools and training, and protect their investments, as they execute on their cloud strategies and rapidly bring new services to market and operate them seamlessly and more securely across a hybrid cloud environment,” Patel said.

Guru Pangal, founder and CEO of CloudSimple, said in a separate blog post that he was thrilled to be joining Google Cloud.

Commenting on how his business progressed from its inception to acquisition, Pangal said that CloudSimple identified VMware as “the platform of choice for enterprise applications” and as a result needed to start with VMware workloads in the cloud.

“VMware supported us in our efforts to partner with Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure to enable our vision and goal of making it simple to transform workloads in the cloud,” Pangal said.

“We were very fortunate to have great partnerships with VMware, Google and Microsoft, and learnt in the process ‘how to dance amongst the elephants!’

“We saw the incredible potential to transform enterprise workloads to the cloud by partnering more strategically with a cloud provider who could help us with larger investments and tighter integration with the cloud to realise the massive potential of our offering.”

Pangal added that the innovation prowess, modern infrastructure and leadership in areas such as smart analytics convinced him that joining together would further their joint vision.”

The announcement follows a partnership struck between the two companies in July 2019.