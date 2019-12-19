Unisys recruits new regional sales leader

Credit: Dreamstime

Unisys has appointed Matt Walterhausen as vice president of sales across Asia Pacific, in a Singapore-based role designed to drive regional growth.

Leveraging more than 25 years of international experience, Walterhausen comes on-board having previously worked for Extreme Networks, IBM and Avaya.

Joining Unisys from Envestnet, an open banking data aggregation and data analytics platform, Walterhausen will shortly move to Singapore to commence the role.

“He [Matt] brings a wealth of international experience across the unique markets in our region and I look forward to working closely with him to accelerate our business momentum in Asia Pacific among a wide range of government and enterprise clients,” said Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific, Unisys.

In 2018, Asia Pacific generated 15 per cent of Unisys’ global total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, with the region also growing non-GAAP adjusted revenue 13 per cent year-on-year in constant currency. According to Mayhew, Asia Pacific represented Unisys’ second fastest growing region in 2018 in constant currency.