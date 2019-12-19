Wipro builds out security credentials through CrowdStrike

Credit: Dreamstime

Wipro has partnered with CrowdStrike to drive endpoint protection adoption at enterprise level, delivered through the vendor’s Falcon platform.

Terms of the alliance will see the technology provider integrate the cloud-native platform into its current market offerings, leveraging artificial intelligence, next-generation anti-virus and cyber threat intelligence capabilities.

In joining the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program, the partnership will allow CrowdStrike technology to be delivered through existing outsourcing contracts, designed to simplify the commercial process for joint customers.

“Organisations globally are embarking on digital transformation, rendering legacy security solutions ineffective to meet the changing threat landscape,” said Raja Ukil, senior vice president of Cyber Security, Wipro.

“We have partnered with CrowdStrike, an industry leader in endpoint protection solutions to help customers invest in proactive technologies that can prevent or rapidly detect and remediate intrusions.”

Ukil said Wipro’s cyber security and risk services enable global enterprises to “enhance business resilience” through an “intelligent and integrated risk-based approach” to security delivered through the provider’s cyber defence platforms.

“We are proud to be a trusted partner of Wipro, bringing the power of our Falcon platform to its hundreds of thousands of customers globally,” added Matthew Polly, vice president of Channel and Alliances, CrowdStrike.

“Businesses around the world are actively looking to replace legacy AV solutions with next-generation technology to better secure their data and assets against cyber threats.

"With CrowdStrike Falcon, Wipro customers now have trusted and proven next-gen endpoint protection that is easily deployed, shows immediate time to value, and allows them to confidently stop breaches."