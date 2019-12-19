Hong Kong insurer Blue goes all in on Tencent Cloud

Designed to allow the business to enhance ability, scalability and innovation

Credit: Dreamstime

Blue, a Hong Kong-based digital life insurer, has overhauled its legacy infrastructure to run core systems on Tencent Cloud.

The deployment of cloud-enabled core infrastructure is designed to allow the business to enhance ability, scalability and innovation capabilities.

In removing legacy systems, Blue will also launch new technologies on top of the platform, plugging into critical systems to speed up product development processes.

“We are proud of achieving this milestone of being the first insurer in Hong Kong to embrace Tencent Cloud's technologies for our core system,” said Charles Hung, CEO and executive director of Blue. “In this digital era, customer expect brands to be agile, and speed to market is critical to delivering a satisfactory customer experience.

“Traditional legacy systems are no longer sustainable or efficient for us to respond to the fast-changing needs of consumers. With customers at the centre of everything we do, this system transformation will enable us to create smarter propositions and a better experience for them.”

According to Hung, Tencent has a “proven track” record in providing secure, reliable cloud infrastructure for financial institutions.

“The security standards have been upgraded specifically for the finance sector, and digital upgrades can be performed at speed,” Hung added. “We also enforce stringent cyber security and data protection governance on our cloud infrastructure in compliance with industry regulations.”

The move makes Blue the first insurer in Hong Kong to operate its core system solely on Tencent Cloud.

“We look forward to collaborating with Blue to reshape the insurtech landscape, and we hope this initiative creates more opportunities for collaboration in the future,” said Norman Tam, general manager of International Business Group, Tencent.