Google Cloud launches Partner Success Services

Puts two new partner offerings on the table

Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has launched a new Partner Success Services offering to support partners in scaling and differentiating their professional services practice.

Google Cloud channel chief Carolee Gearhart said the partner-oriented services portfolio will feature two offerings -- a Partner Service Kit and Partner Success Service.

The Service Kit is available for free through Partner Advantage and contains a set of customisable assets, methodologies and IP offering sales sheets and scoping templates, best practices, guides and delivery aids.

The second offering, Partner Success Services, is a fee-based service designed as modular offerings aligned to specific solutions to guide partners and provide validation during their projects, Gearhart explained.

The portfolio of services is specifically for Partner Advantage members, including the ‘Partner’ and ‘Premier’ tiers. Gearhart said there were two main benefits on the table such as access to technical specialists and a unified methodology in go-to-market strategies.

“Partner Success Services is a new engagement offering that lets partners receive support from and access to, Google professionals and methodology,” Gearhart said.



“By investing in our partner ecosystem with this approach, Google Cloud can scale, partners can mature their services practice, and most importantly, customers will succeed.”

The new offering comes as Google snaps up VMware vSphere private cloud infrastructure provider CloudSimple, a move designed to allow Google to provide fully-integrated VMware migration and improved support.



Explained in a blog post by Rich Sanzi, vice president of engineering at Google, the acquisition “continues to demonstrate Google Cloud's commitment to providing enterprise customers a broad suite of solutions to modernise their IT infrastructure”.