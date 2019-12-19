Oracle announces Cloud Infrastructure API Gateway

Allows for writing Oracle Functions and access to users through the RESTful API

Credit: Photo 73133640 © Josefkubes - Dreamstime.com

Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) application program interface (API) Gateway service has been released, but only via limited availability.



Outlined by Robert Wunderlich, product strategy developer at Oracle, the service allows for developers to make governed HTTP/S interfaces for other services, which includes Oracle Functions, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, and OCI Compute.

Oracle Functions will have HTTPS end-point through the service, allowing for writing Oracle Functions and access to users through the RESTful API. These APIs are also available for any other HTTPS backends developed on OCI.

The service also has a resource server for AuthN/AuthZ leveraging functions to use any authorisation server, rate limiting for back-end volume spike protection, interface filtering for unintended request back-end protection and logging to monitor services using OCI common logging features.

There is also support for the API Gateway pattern in a microservices context.

One potential common use case, according to Wunderlich is to expose Oracle Functions as APIs.

“Your Oracle Functions can be accessed by applications built on OCI and distributed applications on other clouds via RESTful APIs served by Oracle API Gateway,” Wunderlich said. “Using the gateway, you can provide an OAuth2 authenticated RESTful API for an Oracle Function.”

Another potential use case is to use APIs for other applications by running workloads on Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Compute or other deployments, where access can be managed for clients through the Gateway.

Through OCI and Oracle’s FastConnect, Wunderlich also said users can extend a demilitarised zone (DMZ).

“You can provide RESTful APIs for your on-prem services and offload the policy enforcements to Oracle Cloud [versus] managing on your own infrastructure,” he said.

Access to the OCI API Gateway service is in limited availability. Interested users can register their interest on Oracle’s website, with access given to those on a case-by-case basis determined by Oracle.