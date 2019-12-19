Tpcoms first to become cloud verified by VMware in Vietnam

Credit: Dreamstime

Tien Phat Technology JSC (Tpcoms) has become the first cloud verified partner of VMware in Vietnam in a move designed to drive adoption at enterprise level.

Delivered through the VMware Cloud Provider Program, Tpcoms has also launched TPCloud, providing large-scale customers full access to the vendor’s cloud technologies across the country.

As a verified cloud specialist, the service provider will offer Vietnamese businesses cloud infrastructure supported by a team of technical VMware experts.

“Tpcoms’ focus on transforming Vietnam’s business landscape with TPCloud, along with its proven track record of delivering critical technology infrastructures to Vietnamese businesses, makes them an ideal partner to bring VMware’s cloud technologies to enterprises in the country,” said Santoso Suwignyo, senior director of Southeast Asia and Korea, VMware.

Through TPCloud, Tpcoms will aim to deliver “consistent infrastructure and consistent operations” for businesses to “run, manage, connect and protect” entire application portfolios on “any cloud and on any device”.

Customers can also leverage Tpcoms' suite of consulting, implementation and managed services provided by certified professional service engineers.

“Vietnam’s digital economy is on a clear growth trajectory and the increased adoption of cloud computing through TPCloud is set to supercharge this growth even further,” added Viet Huynh, vice chairman and CEO of Tpcoms.

“With TPCloud, local businesses will now have exclusive access to VMware’s best-in-class multi-cloud technologies, providing them with a platform where they can experiment and scale new innovations to meet customer demands.

"We look forward to a fruitful partnership with VMware as we can continue to build the right digital foundations for businesses so they can thrive in Vietnam’s digital future."

Vietnam’s digital economy has been valued at US$9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $30 billion by 2025.

“Combining the industry-leading software-defined data centre capabilities of VMware, together with the elasticity, breadth, and depth of our public cloud portfolio, TPCloud will play an instrumental role in the development of Vietnam’s digital economy as a key platform for growth-oriented enterprises in Vietnam,” said Daniel Choo, country manager of Vietnam and Nascent, VMware.