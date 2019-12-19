WatchGuard on-boards Eternal Asia as Singapore distributor

Sylvain Lejeune (WatchGuard) Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

WatchGuard has appointed Eternal Asia as a distributor in Singapore as the vendor enhances security capabilities in the channel.

Terms of the agreement will see the specialist distributor gain full access to the WatchGuard suite of solutions, spanning network security, multi-factor authentication and secure Wi-Fi offerings.

Channel Asia understands that the partnership is effective immediately, with plans also in place to ramp up operations during the first quarter of 2020.

“WatchGuard’s go-to-market is 100 per cent through channel partners,” said Sylvain Lejeune, vice president of sales across Asia Pacific at WatchGuard.

Speaking exclusively to Channel Asia, Lejeune said the joint partnership aims to target value-added resellers, managed service providers and system integrators, in addition to solution specialists and consultants.

"For this joint partnership, we want channel partners to be our advocators and help them boost their clients’ cyber security posture," he added.

Headquartered in Singapore, Eternal Asia is majority owned by Eternal Asia Supply Chain Management, which is listed on the stock exchange in Shenzhen. The distributor houses more than 500 employees across Asia with operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Australia.

“WatchGuard sees in Eternal Asia the qualities of communication, flexibility, a reliable history and agility as being the best possible fit for its business moving forward in Singapore,” said Jason Yeo, regional pre-sales manager of Eternal Asia.

“We are positioned as the regional ubiquitous IT distributor offering additional add-on services and solutions. We pride ourselves on being responsive to our customer’s requirements with quality products."