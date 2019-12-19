Epsilon eyes enterprise growth through SD-WAN

Follows completion of 100 gigabyte per second network upgrade

Jerzy Szlosarek (Epsilon) Credit: Epsilon

Epsilon has unveiled plans to target enterprise customers through SD-WAN technologies following an upgrade of the Singapore-based provider’s core network.

Upon completion of a 100 gigabyte per second (100G) upgrade, the business is now “accelerating efforts” to build enterprise-grade products and services across the region.

“Epsilon has undergone many phases of transformation over the past few years,” said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO of Epsilon. “We have been building our core network and fine-tuning our solutions before embarking on this journey to serve new enterprise customers.

“Having supported the telecommunications and service providers market for more than fifteen years, we are confident in delivering high-performance carrier-grade connectivity and communications solutions to enterprises of all sizes.”

The “end-to-end connectivity offering” combines the provider’s cloud-delivered SD-WAN with Data Centre Interconnnect and Direct Cloud Connect networking services, underpinned by a network covering over 220 points of presence globally.

According to Szlosarek, the increased enterprise focus comes in response to customer demand in the key sectors of professional services, financial services, hospitality and manufacturing industries.

“WAN security and complexity are the biggest challenges of enterprise networking,” added Chin Woon Lee, product director of Epsilon. “By delivering an SD-WAN solution with integrated network security and centralised orchestrator, our enterprise customers can have peace of mind while retaining full control over their WAN.

“Epsilon SD-WAN is built around our customers' expectations and business needs. When deployed on our network, it becomes a powerful solution that solves enterprise networking challenges and is flexible enough to meet future connectivity demands.”

By interconnecting with Epsilon's global network fabric, SD-WAN customers can also deploy direct connections between branch locations and cloud service providers such as Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.

Headquartered in Singapore, Epsilon goes to market as a global connectivity and communications service provider, connecting to 220 data centres across 39 cities.