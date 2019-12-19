Dell EMC veteran takes charge of New Relic in region

Dmitri Chen (New Relic) Credit: New Relic

New Relic has appointed Dmitri Chen as executive vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), recruiting the industry executive from Dell EMC.

With a responsibility for “driving customer success” in the region, the Singapore-based appointment is effective immediately.

“Leading companies across the Asia Pacific and Japan region are investing in strategic software initiatives to drive top-line growth, and New Relic uniquely provides the visibility they need to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences,” said Michael Christenson, president and COO of New Relic.

“We are thrilled to have Dmitri’s expertise in APJ to help lead us to the next phase of growth for customers and partners in the region.”

Drawing on more than two decades of in-market experience, Chen joins the cloud platform vendor from Dell EMC, following 19 years at the technology giant, spanning software, hardware and services roles.

Chen was most recently leading go-to-market efforts in APJ as COO and vice president of specialty sales. In this role, he was responsible for leading regional customers through digital transformation efforts and driving growth through the adoption Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware technologies.

“As software is increasingly seen as the primary driver for business success for companies across APJ and around the world, the New Relic Observability Platform provides the insights that companies need to accelerate their modern businesses,” added Chen. “I look forward to helping New Relic partner closely with APJ customers through this next phase of growth.”

New Relic currently serves regional customers from offices in Melbourne, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.