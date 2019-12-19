New customer additions could earn Cohesity partners up to $50K a logo

Credit: Dreamstime

Cohesity has rolled out a new round of channel enhancements designed to incentivise partners to sign new customers through “generous bonuses”.

Focused on “simplicity and transparency”, providers will be rewarded with “lucrative incentives” to on-board new business logos, backed by streamlined processes for market development funds (MDF).

The addition of first-time users will see partner sales teams in Asia Pacific - ranked as premier or preferred - become eligible for bonuses between $5,000 and $50,000 for every new Cohesity customer signed up.

With bonuses determined by the initial deal size, follow-on purchases are also eligible for bonuses, according to the data management vendor.

“Our enhanced program opens up a world of opportunities for partners, many of which are already benefiting from selling our disruptive data management solutions to customers around the world,” said Bill Lipsin, vice president of global channels, Cohesity.

“Last fiscal year, nearly 70 per cent of our active channel partners grew their business over 100 per cent and many partners grew their business in excess of 200 per cent. This enhanced program will continue to provide partners with exciting ways to increase profitability and offer greater value to customers, and it is designed to accelerate and reward partner success.”

Specific to rankings, premier partners can work directly with Cohesity executives on joint business planning and custom growth programs, while preferred status offers access to the vendor’s partner teams, MDF and training courses.

Meanwhile, the associate partner tier provides access to the Cohesity Partner Portal where resellers can obtain pre-built marketing campaign kits, access sales tools and gain access to web-based sales and enablement training.

Cohesity recently appointed Cathy Conroy as head of alliances in Asia Pacific, tasked with driving channel growth across cloud, storage and software technologies.

As reported by Channel Asia, Brisbane-based Conroy will work with the vendor’s regional alliance partners to support customers in the deployment of back-up and data management solutions.

“Cathy is an experienced and trusted leader in alliance and sales management who will support our strategy in working with alliance partners to provide enterprises with an easy-to-use, web-scale platform that empowers them to remove data silos and directly address the challenges of mass data fragmentation,” said William Ho, vice president of sales across Asia Pacific at Cohesity.

“She will help support the robust growth we see as enterprises aim to reduce complexity, drive innovation, and extract maximum value from their data.”

Leveraging more than 20 years of sales, alliance and partner management experience, Conroy was previously senior director of worldwide alliances at Commvault, managing the go-to-market strategy with Cisco.