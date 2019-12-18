H3C enters Thailand, targets channel

Credit: H3C

H3C, part of a joint venture with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in China, has officially launched in Thailand amid plans to build out a local channel.

Headquartered in Beijing, the vendor specialises in the provision of compute, storage, networking and security technologies, in addition to expertise in cloud, big data, edge computing and the Internet of Things.

The business is also the exclusive provider of HPE servers, storage and associated technical services in China, following a joint venture agreement in May 2016.

H3C’s move into Thailand is designed to capitalise on increased digital transformation spending across the country, aligned with government plans to boost technological investments during the next 20 years.

Under the banner of ‘Thailand 4.0’, the plan aims to improve the country's system of research and innovation, drive future economic development and develop the nation into an economy driven by "innovation, creation and technologies".

In order to achieve this goal, the Thai government announced plans to build the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), creating regions of high-tech industrial clusters while increasing digital technology across all industries.

“H3C will work with more local partners and customers to promote innovation, and push forward the digital transformation in Thailand, contributing to the construction of 'Digital Thailand',” said Gary Huang, senior vice president of H3C.

According to Huang, H3C will leverage experience in China to enter the Thailand market through a “partner-first” strategy, spanning distributors, value-added resellers and service providers.

The vendor also recently announced increased investment across Southeast Asia, following partner launches in Indonesia and Malaysia.

“In the future, we will deepen our role in driving digital transformation in fields including education, government and financial services,” said Huang, speaking at the time of the Indonesian launch.

“At the same time, we will widen the scope of our cooperation and contribute to enhancing Indonesia's global digital competitiveness through an open and creative cooperation model, as we enter a new stage in the era of digital economy together with our partners.”

Meanwhile in Malaysia, Huang said the business has created a local team to drive "sales, technical and services support and channel development".

“In the future, we look forward to joining hands with more partners in exploration and innovation, to empower our clients in government, education and other industries to promote digital transformation and build a new smart future in Malaysia,” he added.