SAP strengthens Hong Kong business with new leader

Credit: Peter Sayer/IDG

SAP has appointed Fabian Padilla Crisol as managing director of Hong Kong, relocating the executive from the vendor’s headquarters in Walldorf, Germany.

Effective immediately, Crisol is tasked with driving a “customer-first approach” at the software giant, with a specific focus on the local enterprise market. In the role, Crisol will report to Mark Gibbs, global executive vice president of SAP and president of SAP Greater China.

“Fabian is a motivational leader at SAP,” Gibbs said. “His business acumen and team building has delivered terrific results. With him out in front, SAP Hong Kong will ensure our large, strategic customers continue to see value from our enterprise applications portfolio, as well as help new customers scale their businesses with our innovative solutions.”

Leveraging more than two decades of market experience, Crisol has held various roles in solution development, project implementation, sales management, and strategic counselling at SAP.

Crisol has also led teams across Asia Pacific and Japan, EMEA and the Americas, alongside driving transformation programs and developing new business ecosystems.

"I am very excited to lead SAP Hong Kong to help customers accelerate growth as intelligent enterprises, powered by SAP's best-in-class applications,” Crisol added.

“Hong Kong's digital landscape is full of opportunities for companies to take advantage of the latest technologies to become more efficient, deliver better customer and employee experiences, and transform their businesses to move ahead of their competition.”

Crisol’s most recent positions included providing counsel and support to SAP Executive Board members Jennifer Morgan, now SAP co-CEO, and Adaire Fox-Martin, in running strategic projects within the Global Customer Operations organisation.