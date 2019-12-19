Kacific bolsters cyber defences through Tata connectivity deal

Credit: Dreamstime

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) has selected Tata Communications to provide terrestrial connectivity and security services for the soon to be launched Kacific1 satellite.

Terms of the alliance will see the technology provider deploy global internet and cyber services for Kacific’s Ka-band satellite network.

“Kacific chose to enter into this arrangement with Tata Communications because of the sophistication and scale of the company’s global network and its unrivalled security expertise,” said Christian Patouraux, CEO of Kacific.

“Our high-speed broadband will reach people living across both the most remote rural locations and the most densely populated urban centers in the Asia Pacific region.”

Kacific1 is a High Throughput Satellite (HTS) that will use 56 high-power Ka-band beams to deliver high-speed broadband to telecommunications companies, internet service providers and governments in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

“Tata Communications has a highly skilled network and security team and a leading edge technology that will support the Kacific1 satellite IP delivery network to deliver optimal and redundant performance across the region,” Patouraux added.

“Relying on that network, the Kacific satellite system will make internet connectivity affordable for millions of people who are currently unserved or under-served.”

Tata’s global network will provide multi gigabit connectivity with Kacific set to benefit from the provider’s advanced subsea fibre network which underpins the internet backbone, where its network carries around 30 per cent of the world’s internet routes.

“Robust connectivity is the foundation of any digital solution,” said Brian Morris, vice president of Global Media and Entertainment Services, Tata Communications. “At Tata Communications, we understand the need for a network that is global, reliable, secure and scalable.

“We believe in Kacific’s vision to bridge the digital divide by providing high-quality broadband access to underserved areas of the Asia Pacific. We are pleased to work with Kacific to provide them a unified service across security and network management.”