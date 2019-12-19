AsiaPac on-board as Azure VMware Solutions launch partner

AsiaPac taking home the Digital Transformation honours during the inaugural Channel Asia Innovation Awards in Singapore Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

AsiaPac has been appointed as a launch partner for Azure VMware Solutions (AVS) in Singapore, as the system integrator expands capabilities through Microsoft.

First revealed to the market during Dell Technologies World 2019 in April, AVS is an Azure service designed to “redeploy and extend” VMware-based enterprise workloads to Azure.

The offering provides the management systems, networking services, operating platform and back-end infrastructure operations required to run native VMware environments at scale in Azure.

“Partnering with VMware is strategic and aligns with AsiaPac's business objectives, embracing a multi-cloud strategy for our customers,” said Andrew Cheng, managing director of AsiaPac, when speaking exclusively to Channel Asia.

As official launch partner for AVS, AsiaPac - who recently home took the Digital Transformation honours during the inaugural Channel Asia Innovation Awards - will provide value-added managed services and technology support to ensure an “all rounded integrated hybrid solution”.

According to Cheng, this will be backed up by consultation, tailor-made architecture plans and real-time monitoring.

“Being one of the launch partners for AVS, it further amplifies our capabilities as a hybrid multi-cloud solutions provider,” Cheng added. “We are well positioned to provide a connected, secure and robust edge to core to cloud infrastructure, accelerating and assisting our client's digital transformation journey.”

Central to this will be the deployment of a unified management solution by AsiaPac - an M1 company - which combines VMware’s software-defined data centre (SDDC) capabilities with Microsoft Azure’s infrastructure and services offerings.

The move comes more than six months after AsiaPac was also appointed as the launch partner for VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Singapore.

As reported by Channel Asia, the cloud migration service has seen significant traction since launching, with Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) adopting the service for their own hybrid cloud infrastructure.