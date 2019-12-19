First for Philippines as Tata transforms real estate giant through SAP

Ayala Land goes to market as large sustainable estates developer in the Philippines

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has migrated the finance operations of real estate organisation Ayala Land to SAP S/4HANA, in a first of its kind implementation in the Philippines.

Headquartered in Makati - the financial centre of the Philippines - Ayala Land goes to market as a large sustainable estates developer through a mix of properties such as residential, retail, office, hotels and leisure developments.

Listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange, the business was seeking to deploy a “quick and responsive” finance platform capable of catering to a larger user base across all subsidiaries, in addition to supporting future growth ambitions.

As a result, Ayala Land partnered with TCS to “simplify business operations and accelerate its cloud-led digital transformation journey”.

“Our strategy to ensure the realisation of our business goals led us to identify irregularities in our current systems and acknowledge issues with performance, database size and manual business processes,” said Annie Alipao, CIO, Ayala Land. “TCS as a partner, has the meticulous skills, experience and insights to help us stride through this extremely complex and demanding transformation initiative.”

According to Alipao, TCS' “in-depth understanding” of business processes and S/4HANA capabilities helped speed up time-to-market, alongside achieving the scalability required to meet business goals.

The overhaul has also helped lay a “strong foundation” for the organisation to bring subsidiaries onto a common platform for integrated business operations.

Key benefits include “accelerated financial closures” with 80 per cent faster processing time, backed by improved visibility of cash positions to run operations more effectively.

“With the S/4HANA conversion, Ayala Land will optimise and drive standard process adherence for better system performance and future scalability,” added Akhilesh Tiwari, global head of Enterprise Application Services, TCS.

“TCS' comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end services will go a long way to ensure Ayala Land maximises business value from their technology investments and will help it achieve greater business agility and operational excellence.”

TCS offers a full services portfolio around the SAP technology stack, spanning industries, business domains and geographies. Services include consulting, advisory, implementation, rollouts, upgrade, shared services and hosting services.

The global system integrator also helps enterprises evaluate SAP's newer digital offerings such as SAP S/4HANA, Hybris, SuccessFactors and Ariba, as well as drawing up future architecture strategies.

“We are delighted to be Ayala Land’s partner in their digital transformation journey,” said Shiju Varghese, country head, TCS. “Our preconfigured industry solutions, tools and accelerators along with contextual knowledge and use of industry best practices have been instrumental in ensuring speed and success of this implementation.”