Singtel shake-up sees Optus CEO switch roles

Allen Lew as been appointed as country chief officer of Thailand at Singtel, with the Optus CEO set to be replaced by Kelly Bayer Rosmarin in Australia.

Effective 1 April 2020, Lew will also assume responsibility for the newly-created role of CEO Group Strategy and Business Development, in addition to continuing as chairman of the executive committee of Thai associate, AIS.

A Singtel veteran, Lew was appointed CEO of Optus and Consumer Australia in 2014, having held a range of senior management roles since joining the business in 1980, including CEO of Group Digital Life, CEO of Singapore and COO of AIS.

”I look forward to passing the baton to Kelly whose ability to leverage technology, data and analytics to develop leading customer services and experiences will ensure Optus stays ahead of the game,” Lew said.

“Now known for our exceptional network, value and customer service, Optus is primed to take advantage of 5G to achieve a serious growth spurt. I’m eager to work more closely with the AIS team to strengthen their leadership in the exciting Thai market.”

Meanwhile, Rosmarin has been appointed as CEO designate of both Optus and Consumer Australia with immediate effect, assuming the reins from Lew and joining the Singtel management committee from 1 April 2020.

As deputy CEO Optus, Rosmarin has been driving customer experience improvements and business and market share growth for Optus’ consumer business.

“Kelly brings a unique blend of technology, commercial and management expertise from a career spanning financial services, management consulting and the Silicon Valley tech sector to Optus,” added Chua Sock Koong, Group CEO of Singtel.

“She will build on the success of Optus that has flourished under Allen’s dynamic leadership, particularly as we move into the next phase of 5G-powered growth. Allen’s standout tenure at Optus has made it the go-to operator in Australia for great connectivity, innovative services and exciting content.

“Given the tremendous growth of digital services in Thailand and the strides taken by AIS to assert market leadership, he is best placed to help drive growth there given his knowledge of the Thai market and expertise.”

Prior to joining Singtel in March 2019, Rosmarin was group executive of Institutional Banking and Markets at CBA, where she drove "significant business growth and digital transformation programmes".

“I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Optus at this exciting juncture, with 5G on the horizon and the Australian economy digitalising rapidly,” Rosmarin said.

“I look forward to harnessing and optimising the benefits of these changes for our customers across the country, and working with the passionate people at Optus to drive innovation, deliver great customer service, and power the digital economy with connectivity for all Australians.”