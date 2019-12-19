HKBN strikes 10-year IT services deal with McDonald's in Hong Kong

Credit: Dreamstime

Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) has signed a 10-year agreement to become the major technology services provider of McDonald’s in Hong Kong, as the fast food giant enhances connectivity capabilities.

Terms of the alliance will see HKBN Enterprise Solutions provide dedicated fibre connectivity and upgraded Wi-Fi service for the majority of McDonald's restaurants across Hong Kong, in addition to supporting "various ICT needs for business growth".

“At McDonald's Hong Kong, we are innovative and customer-obsessed,” said Randy Lai, CEO of McDonald's Hong Kong. “We strive to deliver next generation dining experience to our customers and are pleased to have built a long-term strategic partnership with HKBN.

“Through this, we will have strong support from a trusted technology partner to our business development and digital transformation."

HKBN goes to market as a provider of business solutions across broadband, mobile, voice and cloud, alongside expertise in Wi-Fi network services and data connectivity.

“This is a win-win partnership showcasing HKBN's flexibility to provide end-to-end ICT solutions according to enterprise customers' business needs,” added William Yeung, co-owner and executive vice chairman of HKBN. “Looking ahead, we will continue to embrace more collaboration with different enterprises to bring more benefits for both residential and enterprise customers.”

In February, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and Microsoft entered into a partnership to bring Microsoft 365 and Office 365 video-conferencing solutions to the Hong Kong market.

As reported by Channel Asia, Microsoft hopes the introduction of such services to Hong Kong will facilitate the increased competitiveness of local businesses with an array of new communications options now available including email, online chat, telephone call with local desktop numbers and video-conferencing home, the office or whilst traveling.