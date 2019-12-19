Automation Anywhere builds out Malaysian channel through distribution

Adrian Jones (Automation Anywhere) Credit: Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has appointed Glocomp Systems as a distributor in Malaysia as the vendor builds out in-country channel capabilities.

Terms of the partnership will see the Selangor-based business gain distribution rights to the vendor’s digital workforce portfolio, including solutions such as Enterprise A2019, a web-based and cloud-native robotic process automation (RPA) platform.

“As we expand our presence in Malaysia, we are delighted to partner with a leading ICT solutions provider like Glocomp to support our growth ambitions in the region,” said Adrian Jones, executive vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan, Automation Anywhere.

“To underscore our commitment, together with Glocomp, we have built an enablement platform providing successful use cases across different segments and industries that demonstrate the benefits of intelligent automation.

“This partnership will accelerate the adoption of RPA across Malaysia, helping companies of any size reap the benefits of the intelligent automation solutions that we provide.”

Founded in 1997, Glocomp goes to market as a specialist distributor in Malaysia with expertise across information management, security and cloud, in addition to automation, analytics and productivity solutions.

“I am excited to partner with Automation Anywhere as they provide the most comprehensive intelligent automation platform that now offers a fully web-based management system and is cloud-native,” added Joseph Giam, founder of Glocomp Systems.

“Supported by government initiatives such as the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, which aims to transform Malaysia by focusing on high technology jobs, many companies are either looking very closely at or are already rolling out automation in their organisations to streamline processes and provide a better customer experience.

“Automation Anywhere provides trusted solutions and is already adopted by some of Malaysia’s top 50 companies, and we are looking forward to bringing this technology to more businesses in the region.”