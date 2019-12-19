Insight builds out Singapore security credentials with Microsoft

Mike Morgan (Insight) Credit: Christine Wong / IDG

Insight continues to gain ground in security within the Singapore market following in-country recognition from Microsoft.

The technology provider was recently honoured as the leading security and compliance partner in the local Microsoft ecosystem, the second consecutive year the business has scooped up the award in the city-state.

As revealed by Channel Asia, the award recognises excellence in providing customers with end-to-end security solutions based on the vendor’s security and compliance capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.

“We are delighted to be recognised by Microsoft as 2019 Modern Workplace and Compliance Partner of the Year for a second year in a row,” said Mike Morgan, vice president and managing director of Asia Pacific, Insight.

“I am proud of our Singapore team who continue to go from strength to strength in the Microsoft security space. It is fantastic to be recognised as a trusted security advisor for our valued clients to transform the way they work.”

Following a “landmark year” of growth through the channel, Microsoft recognised the leading providers which have implemented customer solutions based on Microsoft technology, spanning a wide-ranging ecosystem of partners.

“Our ecosystem of partners is cornerstone to delivering integrated services that can address the challenges faced in digital transformation today,” added Gerald Leo, director of Commercial Partners and Small Medium Enterprises Group, Microsoft Singapore.

“Insight is an excellent example of the commitment and innovation we see in our Microsoft Singapore partner community to bring cutting-edge solutions to complex business challenges and provide digital transformation opportunities for our customers.”