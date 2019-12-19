Meet the leading Microsoft partners in Malaysia

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has honoured its leading partners in Malaysia in recognition of a local channel delivering on the potential of digital transformation.

Held in Kuala Lumpur, the 2019 Malaysia Partner Awards acknowledged ecosystem excellence in delivering customer solutions, spanning the vendor’s entire suite of technology offerings.

“Malaysia is currently bracing itself for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with organisations across the nation mapping out their digital transformation strategies,” said Yeo Swee Key, director of Commercial Partners and SMC, Microsoft Malaysia. “With technological solutions becoming increasingly complex and innovative, having the right digital transformation partner is crucial in ensuring future success.

“As such, the Microsoft Partner Network is shining beacon of hope for a better, brighter future - not just in terms of business success, but also for the growth and development of our nation as a whole.”

Rhipe took home the coveted Country Partner of the Year award in Malaysia - building on recent success in Singapore - in addition to cloud channel development honours.

Meanwhile, SoftwareOne - fresh from acquiring Singapore-based RightCloud in February 2019 - scooped three awards on the night, spanning cloud growth, modern workplace and IP co-sell.

Enfrasys Consulting was recognised for expertise in system integration and cloud infrastructure, with Iverson Associates, Agile Dynamics Solutions and Web Bytes acknowledged across learning, business applications and ISV categories respectively.

The 2019 Malaysia Partner Awards winners are:

Rhipe:

- Country Partner of the Year

- Cloud Channel Development Partner of the Year

“Rhipe Malaysia continues to focus on what it can do for its partners,” said Gooi-Lee Tan, country sales manager of Malaysia, Rhipe. “From on-boarding, to enablement and business planning, we strive to dive deeper and deeper into what matters most for our partners.”

SoftwareOne

- Cloud Growth Partner of the Year

- Modern Workplace Partner of the Year

- IP Co-Sell Partner of the Year

“As software is in our DNA, we know how businesses are wired,” said Bridget Ye, managing director, SoftwareOne. “Our deep expertise in software allows us to drive the digital transformation for our customers and enables us to be at the forefront of innovative cloud and technology solutions and services.”



Iverson Associates

- Learning Partner of the Year

“Today, many of our customers are undergoing digital transformation and moving their systems to the cloud - but these efforts are often constrained by the shortage of skilled personnel,” Dr. Chee Sing Yap, managing director of Iverson Associates. “As a partner of Microsoft, Iverson is given the opportunity to work closely with Microsoft and its partners to provide the latest Microsoft technologies to our customers.”



Enfrasys Consulting

- System Integrator Partner of the Year

- Cloud Infrastructure Partner of the Year

“Our vision at Enfrasys is to encourage the adoption and leveraging of key international standard technologies and to do so innovatively,” said Beh Chor How, CEO, Enfrasys Consulting. “We approach all our challenges by applying a cloud-first strategy, whilst aiming for high quality customer-centric service.”



Agile Dynamics Solutions

- Business Applications Partner of the Year

“We always aim to deliver enterprise resource planning solutions that are based on cutting edge technologies developed by Microsoft, meaning our customers are always adopting new technologies in their business solutions,” said Chong Joo Oon, CEO, Agile Dynamics Solutions.



Web Bytes

- ISV Partner of the Year

“With Xilnex, we want to empower our customers with our comprehensive and innovative offerings starting from the end customers up until a business’ management team,” said Boon Sheng Ooi, CEO, Web Bytes. “We have been a long-time partner of Microsoft, which has allowed us to work with Microsoft’s ecosystem of customers and partners, enabling us to grow both in terms of knowledge and presence.”

