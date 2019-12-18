NTT takes enterprise aim with Microsoft Azure as preferred cloud platform

Satya Nadella (Microsoft) and Jun Sawada (NTT) Credit: Microsoft

NTT has announced a multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft designed to deliver enterprise-grade digital solutions through Azure as a preferred cloud platform.



The partnership will combine in-market capabilities through NTT’s ICT infrastructure, managed services and cyber security offerings, backed by Microsoft’s cloud platform and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Central to this will be the creation of a Global Digital Fabric, development of digital enterprise solutions built on Microsoft Azure and "co-innovation of next-generation technologies" in the areas of all-photonics network and digital twin computing.

“NTT is committed to helping enterprises realise their digital transformation initiatives to help create a smarter world,” added Jun Sawada, president and CEO, NTT. “We believe that the combination of the Microsoft Azure platform along with NTT’s connected infrastructure and service delivery capabilities will accelerate these efforts.

“Additionally, the companies will collaborate on IOWN [Innovative Optical and Wireless Network], including areas such as all-photonics network and digital twin computing.”

Operating as one of the world’s largest system integrators, NTT provides integrated services, digital business consulting and managed services specific to cyber security, applications, cloud, data centres and global networks, across more than 190 countries and regions.

As part of the alliance, NTT has aligned with Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform for modernising its global IT infrastructure, with a deepened focus on advanced analytics for cyber security threat intelligence and hybrid IT management platforms.

“Our strategic alliance combines NTT’s global infrastructure and services expertise with the power of Azure,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “Together, we will build new solutions spanning AI, cyber security and hybrid cloud, as we work to help enterprise customers everywhere accelerate their digital transformation.”

From a Global Digital Fabric perspective, the offering represents a combination of Microsoft Cloud and NTT’s "globally connected ICT infrastructure", designed to leverage combined strength in productivity solutions, public cloud, global data centre and network infrastructure.

The alliance also covers the development of digital solutions built on Microsoft Azure, including advanced analytics for cyber security threat intelligence, social robotics with relational AI for digital companions, digital workplace solutions, as well as knowledge discovery and management.

Delving deeper, the partnership will explore research and development of all-photonics network and digital twin computing as part of NTT’s IOWN concept. The goal is to provide a more "natural interaction between people, nature and technology", while supporting sustainable growth through an optical-based networking and information processing platform.

“NTT and Microsoft have a long history of collaboration, and this strategic alliance will further deepen our partnership,” Sawada added. “We share the same vision of empowering enterprises and society with intelligent and secure technologies for a better and more sustainable future.”