Ingram Micro showcases 15 innovative ISVs in ASEAN

Francis Choo (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Fifteen independent software vendors (ISVs) from across ASEAN and Hong Kong are preparing to compete on the world stage after being recognised as finalists in Ingram Micro’s global Comet Competition.

Launched in July, the awards program is designed to recruit leading ISVs and start-ups into the distributor’s channel ecosystem, with the aim of finding business-to-business software innovators whose products have “clear applications and potential implementations in the channel”.

Through simultaneous global competitions spanning five continents, the Comet Competition is set to award “significant funding” to 15 ISVs.

Specific to ASEAN and Hong Kong, 15 ISVs have made the shortlist, including Arcstone; Babbobox; BlueMeg; Chainstack.com and DataMesh, in addition to Gluh; GridMarkets; Konigle; Matrix Centric Solutions and Peoplewave. Rounding off the list is Plattar; PowerArena; Taiger; V-Key and Willowmore.

The local finalists were selected from 129 applicants, spanning technologies such as data management, email, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), mobile applications, cyber security, telecommunications and blockchain.

“We were very impressed by the quality and variety of start-ups that entered the competition,” said Francis Choo, vice president and country chief executive of ASEAN and Hong Kong at Ingram Micro. “The exponential growth of software applications continues to be a point of interest to us as a solution aggregator.

“We are committed to offering our customers and partners the best solutions to meet their business needs. Developing our relationships and supporting start-ups like these is key for the continued growth of our ecosystem.”

The ISVs will now compete in the Singapore “live-pitch off” of the Comet Competition, which is judged by industry experts from Ingram Micro, Intel and Microsoft.

The regional winner will receive US$100,000 in go-to-market funding and a chance to win US$1 million in cash at the global finals next year. Meanwhile, the three runners-up will receive US$50,000 in go-to-market funding.