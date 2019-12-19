Seismic builds out local team for regional push

Credit: Dreamstime

Sales and marketing enablement software provider Seismic has geared up for an assault on the local market after bulking up its Asia Pacific (APAC) team.

Over the past month, the company has added at least two new recruits. Sarah Hayward, a fintech specialist and former head of Calastone, joined recently as senior director for global accounts A/NZ, and James Shands, who has a background that includes Qrious and Ricoh NZ, came on board as senior director for enterprise sales A/NZ.

The pair join the vendor’s reasonably new director of partner and alliances for APAC, Hydar Al Ammar, a former KPMG veteran, who joined the company earlier in the year, and Richard Kulkarni, former Qualtrics enterprise sales director, who stepped in to join Seismic as vice president for APAC in April.

According to Seismic, Kulkarni specialises in building high-growth software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, and has held leadership roles with Software AG, CA Technologies, among others, in addition to Qualtrics.

Other recent appointees include Joseph Halavazis, with a sales history in the property sector, who has stepped in as senior director for enterprise sales in A/NZ. Halavazis is responsible for growing the company’s global and enterprise client base in both Australia and New Zealand.

Additionally, Max Verma, who was formerly head of solution architecture, APJ, at SAP Qualtrics, joined Seismic as senior director, sales engineering, APAC, in October. In this role, Verma draws on his expertise in customer experience and data analytics from his time at Westpac and Infosys to drive Seismic’s pre-sales capabilities and value consulting for customers.

It is hoped that the new augmented APAC team, with Kulkarni at the helm, will see accelerated growth in APAC after picking up new local enterprise customers in the financial services, telco and business services sectors among others.

“Building a robust team of local talent on the ground in Australia enables us to better support organisations in achieving greater levels of business agility and customer engagement,” Seismic CEO and co-founder Doug Winter said. “It’s the right time to elevate our presence in Australia and beyond.

“We are very proud to have Richard at the helm leading the next phase of our regional expansion efforts. We now have on board a team of proven leaders to foster stronger relationships with our APAC customers and partners,” he said.