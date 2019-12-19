HKBN finalises JOS acquisition, targets enterprise growth

Credit: Dreamstime

Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) has completed the acquisition of Jardine OneSolution Holdings (JOS) and its subsidiaries, with plans now in place to target enterprise growth.

Finalised following shareholder approval, the addition of JOS is designed to help the second largest telecom carrier in Hong Kong transition into a “fully integrated ICT solutions provider”, with a specific focus on large-scale deployments.

“We are excited to bring JOS's leading ICT capabilities and a wide range of next-generation technology, business applications and system integration expertise to our 103,000 enterprise customers," said Billy Yeung, co-owner and CEO of Enterprise Solutions, HKBN.

“Similarly, JOS' 3,000 active customers in Hong Kong can also enjoy HKBN's premier connectivity services and ICT offerings backed by an unprecedented tri-carrier network diversity advantage.”

Going forward, Yeung will lead a Merger Integration Team housing representatives from each key function of HKBN Enterprise Solutions and JOS, alongside kick-starting the business integration process.

"We are thrilled to welcome the JOS team into our elite sports team, and are especially excited for having invited over 270 JOS Talents to join our Co-Ownership Plan III Plus,” added NiQ Lai, co-owner and group CEO, HKBN. “At HKBN, our broad-based Co-Ownership culture sets our Talents apart with an entrepreneurial mindset.

“By putting real skin in the game, our Talents serve a dual role as investors and Talents, with tremendous passion and motivation to deliver success for customers and for HKBN. We're ready to work together to deliver disruptive innovation and far better value for our customers.”

As reported by Channel Asia, HKBN recently signed a 10-year agreement to become the major technology services provider of McDonald’s in Hong Kong, as the fast food giant enhances connectivity capabilities.

Terms of the alliance will see HKBN Enterprise Solutions provide dedicated fibre connectivity and upgraded Wi-Fi service for the majority of McDonald's restaurants across Hong Kong, in addition to supporting "various ICT needs for business growth".

“At McDonald's Hong Kong, we are innovative and customer-obsessed,” said Randy Lai, CEO of McDonald's Hong Kong. “We strive to deliver next generation dining experience to our customers and are pleased to have built a long-term strategic partnership with HKBN.

“Through this, we will have strong support from a trusted technology partner to our business development and digital transformation."

HKBN goes to market as a provider of business solutions across broadband, mobile, voice and cloud, alongside expertise in Wi-Fi network services and data connectivity.