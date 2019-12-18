Private Bangkok hospital launches SOC with IBM

Credit: IBM

Bumrungrad International Hospital has launched a Security Operations Centre (SOC) to protect patient data through collaboration with IBM in Thailand.



The Bangkok-based private hospital - one of the largest in Southeast Asia - is investing Bt111 million to establish the new facility in partnership with Big Blue, which equates to roughly S$5 million.

From a technology perspective, the SOC will be equipped with intelligent threat detection capabilities, leveraging QRadar Security Information and Event Management, the vendor’s security analytics platform. Other key features include 24x7 threat monitoring through IBM solutions such as X-Force, QRadar Advisor and Watson.

“As a leading private hospital in ASEAN, Bumrungrad has been highly aware of our role in patient data protection and the need of having data protection strategies in place,” said Kenny Lim, CIO, Bumrungrad International Hospital.

“With the world-class security standards and expertise of IBM, the Security Operations Centre will allow us to effectively detect and defend against cyber security threats, to ensure that our patients' data is well protected and safe.”

Founded in 1980, Bumrungrad operates as a multi-specialty hospital listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, caring for over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries annually.

“Cyber criminals are constantly evolving their tactics to succeed whether for financial gain or disruption or cause reputation damage,” added Patama Chantaruck, managing director, IBM Thailand. “In such situations, it is critical that organisations have a security operations centre approach in place.

“We are delighted to bring IBM's best-in class security technology and services that will deliver an integrated system of analytics and advance detection to help Bumrungrad achieve its mission in providing world-class holistic healthcare with innovation.”

As reported by Channel Asia, spending on security offerings in Asia Pacific is expected to reach US$54.1 billion by 2023, driven by increased adoption at enterprise level.

According to GlobalData findings, the regional market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5 per cent during the next four years, spanning all industry sectors.

The increase in spending centres around an enterprise desire to strengthen security positioning in a market impacted by “targeted malware, customer data theft and lack of skilled personals in the security domain”.

“The increasing adoption of connected devices ecosystem, the impending introduction of 5G, inclination of enterprises towards cloud migration and formulation of cyber security policies by countries such as Australia and Singapore will be the key growth accelerators for security spending in the region,” said Sunil Kumar Verma, analyst at GlobalData.