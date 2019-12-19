Fortinet expands Google Cloud partnership

The extended partnership has resulted in three solutions available between now and early Q1 2020

Credit: ID 154737187 © Andrei Gabriel Stanescu | Dreamstime.com

Security vendor Fortinet has extended its partnership with Google Cloud to offer Google Cloud Platform (GCP) migrators advanced security options and faster cloud on-ramping.

John Maddison, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of products at Fortinet said the extended partnership would help the vendor further the reach of its advanced cloud security offering.

“Distributed cloud and on-premises infrastructures introduce new risks to the expanding digital attack surface” said Maddison.

“This is why it’s especially crucial for organisations to implement consistent security and centralised management across the entire infrastructure.”

Manvinder Singh, director of partnerships at Google Cloud, added that he was delighted to be expanding the partnership with Fortinet.

“With Fortinet’s new SD-WAN reference architecture and support for Anthos, customers will be able to securely move their data from on-prem to the cloud, between data centers, or to a hybrid environment with the highest levels of security and protection,” Singh said.

Through the extended partnership, Fortinet is set to provide a reference architecture for connection to GCP with Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN offering, Fortinet FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service through GCP and the integration of Fortinet’s FortiCWP with GCP’s Cloud Security Command Center.

The reference architecture is set to assist those designing and building cloud on-ramp solutions for GCP, allowing for secure high-speed connectivity through on-premises and GCP Google Anthos deployments and SSL inspection for office connectivity through Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN offerings.

Additionally, FortiWebCloud WAF-as-a-Service provides security for GCP-based applications and is available now, while FortiCWP integration with GCP’s Cloud Security Command Center will be able to do a deep analysis of activity and data in GCP and will be available in Fortinet’s early first quarter of 2020.