Cloud4C boosts Microsoft Azure MSP credentials

Sridhar Pinnapureddy (Cloud4C) Credit: Cloud4C

Cloud4C has deepened capabilities within Microsoft Azure through recognition as an Expert Managed Services Provider globally.

Joining an exclusive group of partners - including the recently honoured Ingram Micro - Azure Expert MSPs are required to demonstrate “top tier expertise” in managed services.

The list of approved experts - which launched in July 2018 - recognises expertise from initial assessment through to architecture and design, in addition to ongoing support, security and optimisation.

“Our latest achievement is a testament to the depth of our Microsoft expertise and capabilities,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO, Cloud4C.

Cloud4C - which is headquartered in India and serves more than 25 countries including Southeast Asia - was recognised as an Azure Expert MSP based on expertise across data centre modernisation services, cloud migration and managed services.

This is in addition to specialisation in SAP hosting services, business continuity and advisory services, alongside advanced security management techniques and improved methodologies for Azure customers.

“We are committed to delivering value-based business outcomes by staying true to our ‘Total Ownership Philosophy’ and helping enterprises seamlessly deploy and manage workloads on Microsoft Azure,” Pinnapureddy added. “Our deep technical expertise as a certified Azure Expert MSP allows customers to focus on their core business functions and trust us with managing the intricacies of cloud.”

Going forward, Pinnapureddy said Cloud4C will continue to “deepen its collaboration” with Microsoft, in a move designed to deliver end-to-end services to enable enterprises to migrate and manage workloads on Azure.

Furthermore, the provider’s Migration Factory built for Azure aims to help enterprise customers modernise applications and databases in the cloud, backed by specialist skills for OpenSource databases such as PostgreSQL, MariaDB and MySQL.

“We developed the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider program to validate and recognise our most accomplished and qualified partners to drive growth for customers,” added Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president of One Commercial Partner, Microsoft.

“With this recognition, Cloud4C has demonstrated their expertise and commitment to deliver premium managed services on Azure.”

Housing more than 600 certified professionals in Azure, Cloud4C serves over 3500 enterprise organisations through cloud-based offerings across SAP core banking, e-commerce, big data and analytics, cyber security and open source databases, as well as hybrid cloud, automation and app modernisation.