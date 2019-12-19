Ingram Micro strengthens IT asset offering through Procurri alliance

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has strengthened global IT asset disposition (ITAD) capabilities through a partnership with Procurri, a provider of lifecycle services and data centre equipment.

Terms of the alliance will see the provision of a global ITAD solution spanning more than 80 countries, designed to increase service capabilities of IT equipment within an organisation’s infrastructure, from distributed assets to the data centre.

“Partnering with Procurri elevates our ITAD offerings in an ever-changing marketplace to provide a more comprehensive ITAD solution for our clients,” said Todd Zegers, vice president of ITAD, Ingram Micro. “We are excited to bring our organisations together and offer our clients additional expertise in enterprise data centre disposition and re-marketing.”

The combined offering enables Ingram Micro and Procurri to offer IT asset disposition, asset recovery and recycling services on a global scale, with a specific focus on recovery, compliance, security and environmental requirements.

“Looking to grow our ITAD capabilities in the global ITAD market, we are glad to enter into the relationship with Ingram Micro,” added Sean Murphy, chairman and CEO, Procurri.

“We believe that our expertise in enterprise data centre disposition and re-marketing will work well with Ingram Micro’s ITAD solutions to bring a fuller and wider array of ITAD services for corporate clients globally.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Procurri operates 18 offices and seven distribution facilities across three regional hubs, spanning Asia Pacific, Americas and EMEA.