Commvault appoints Callum Eade as APJ sales VP

Credit: Commvault

Commvault has appointed Callum Eade as vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan as the vendor strengthens its go-to-market team.

According to the back-up and disaster recovery vendor, Eade joins the company with “extensive sales and business development experience” and will be responsible for driving growth across Commvault’s markets in Asia Pacific.

“I am thrilled to join Commvault at this time of monumental market opportunity. Customers globally and everywhere in APJ no longer want but expect to be able to achieve competitive advantage and business value from their data,” he said.

Based in Singapore, Eade previously spent four years at VMare, where he most recently held the title of APJ vice president of Software Defined Data Centre (SDDC).

He has also held roles at Citrix and spent seven years in Australia and New Zealand channel-facing roles at Lenovo and Toshiba.

“This role is highly demanding and covers a wide range of responsibilities across a hugely diverse region,” said Riccardo Di Blasio, chief revenue officer, Commvault.

“We are very excited to have Callum onboard and his experience of running regional sales programmes in the software defined storage market will be a key factor for our success going forward.”

The appointment follows Commvault’s acquisition of software-defined storage specialist Hedvig and the launch of Metallic, its SaaS-based data management and protection offering.