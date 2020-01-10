True IDC targets Thailand growth with new leader

Theerapun Charoensak (True IDC) Credit: True IDC

Theerapun Charoensak has been appointed as general manager of True Internet Data Centre (True IDC), tasked with driving company growth in Thailand.



Revealed in late 2019, Charoensak is responsible for shaping sales and go-to-market strategies in addition to overseeing growth initiatives and building alliances in ASEAN.

Charoensak brings more than 22 years of leadership experience from a variety of technology sectors, spanning software, services, networking technology and hardware.

“Theerapun’s extensive experience from globally recognised technology companies has allowed him to explore, develop and execute different business opportunities and initiatives with various business entities,” a company statement read. “With his personal enthusiasm, Theerapun has a passion to establish a strong technology foundation to leverage digital business expansion throughout Thailand and other countries in the region.”

Prior to joining True IDC, Charoensak served as country sales manager of BMC Software, holding responsibility for shaping the vendor’s customer and partner strategies.

The industry executive started his career at Nokia Telecommunications in Thailand, before holding a consulting role at Cisco and joining Microsoft as corporate accounts sales director. Under his leadership, Charoensak helped drive Microsoft’s overall sales and go-to-market transformation in Thailand.

As reported by Channel Asia, True IDC recently became the first partner to offer VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Thailand in response to increased enterprise demand at customer-level.

Delivered the through the VMware Cloud Provider Program, the Bangkok-based provider aims to capitalise on “growing demands” for digital technologies across the country.

In going to market as both a VMware Cloud Provider Partner and AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, True IDC will provide the “full suite” of consulting, implementation and managed services to customers across Thailand.

Businesses can also leverage the provider’s cloud consulting service specific to VMware, provided by certified professional service engineers through a “simplified single invoice and billing management service”.