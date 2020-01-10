Salesforce ISV Rootstock Software builds Southeast Asian channel through iEnterprise

iEnterprise to provide Rootstock Cloud ERP to manufacturing companies in Malaysia

Credit: Dreamstime

Rootstock Software has on-boarded iEnterprise Online as its first channel partner in Southeast Asia, with Malaysia as the starting point for growth.



Terms of the alliance will see iEnterprise - a subsidiary of Bursa-listed Ancom based in Selangor, Malaysia - provide Rootstock Cloud ERP to manufacturing companies in Malaysia, backed by implementation, integration and support services.

Headquartered in California, Rootstock Software is a global provider of cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions built on the Salesforce platform, with a specific focus on manufacturing, distribution and supply chain organisations.

“We are very excited to partner with Rootstock Software and provide Rootstock Cloud ERP to Malaysia,” said Jimmy Cheah, CEO, iEnterprise.

“Rootstock is a fast-growing born-in-the-cloud ERP system with a flexible, modern architecture and in-depth functionality that integrates with other solutions so that customers can further leverage digital innovation to support their business growth.”

With more than 20 years of in-market expertise, iEnterprise operates as an IT solutions provider specialising in providing ERP software, analytics and big data solutions to the financial, manufacturing, logistics, government and services sectors.

“iEnterprise has extensive ERP sales and implementation experience and the expertise to help Rootstock Cloud ERP customers achieve rapid deployment,” added Henk Bruinekreeft, regional vice president of Asia Pacific, Rootstock.

“Their consulting team has the knowledge to implement Rootstock solutions quickly and to help customers bridge local practices with Rootstock’s flexible, global ERP practices and processes.”

When used with Salesforce, Bruinekreeft said Rootstock provides companies with a “360-degree view of customers and business operations”, targeting "small, mid-sized and large enterprise organisations".

Amid Southeast Asia expansion plans, channel partners aligned to Salesforce in Singapore stand to capitalise on S$7.6 billion in new business revenue as the software giant assumes a local market stranglehold.

According to IDC findings, for every $1 that the vendor stands to make locally, the ecosystem will gain $6.57 by 2024, compared to the current $4.50 rate in 2019.

During the period, Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners will also create an estimated 8,500 new direct jobs in Singapore - in addition to 17,000 indirect jobs - driven by increased demand for cloud solutions and services.