Chinese unicorn QingCloud lands in Jakarta, targets enterprise

Credit: Dreamstime

QingCloud, a cloud-focused Chinese unicorn, has unveiled plans to expand into the enterprise markets of Southeast Asia with Indonesia acting as the launchpad.

Based in Jakarta, the service provider specialises in the provision of hybrid cloud offerings, alongside expertise in back-up and recovery, storage, security and networking.

Officially headquartered in Beijing, QingCloud’s cloud platform is built on “full-stack cloud architecture” across infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and application platforms.

“The new facility in Jakarta, built within the main data centre of Indonesia's largest telecommunication operator, comes equipped with full carrier-grade reliability and security,” a company statement read.

“In order to offer the best possible connection solutions and quality of access to networks worldwide, QingCloud chose to team up with the country's leading operator, assuring coverage of the whole of the Indonesian archipelago as well as link ups to all overseas lines.

“The facility supports digital implementation in Southeast Asia and across the world with new infrastructure, new hosts and new connection solutions that meet the needs of local companies as they embrace innovation and accelerate their transformation.”

In reaching unicorn status in June 2017, QingCloud targets enterprise-level organisations across the key sectors of finance, healthcare, manufacturing, government and energy, in addition to education and “emerging internet” verticals.

“Southeast Asia has been the most dynamic region among Asian economies over the recent years,” a company statement added. “With the overall internet penetration rate in the region constantly improving, Southeast Asia is seeing increasing demands for technological innovation.”