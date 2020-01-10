HKBN Enterprise Solutions strikes IoT alliance with Thinxtra

Aims to achieve population coverage of 97 per cent in Hong Kong

Credit: Dreamstime

HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBN) has partnered with Thinxtra to launch an Internet of Things (IoT) platform suite of solutions based on Sigfox's technology standard.

Billed as a telecom carrier first in Hong Kong, terms of the alliance will see HKBN provide connectivity support to expand the Thinxtra operated Sigfox 0G network with the aim of achieving population coverage of 97 per cent across the country.

“We're proud to be the first telecom carrier in Hong Kong to deliver Sigfox's world-class IoT technology and applications,” said Billy Yeung, co-owner and CEO of Enterprise Solutions, HKBN.

“Our work with Thinxtra will empower our customers with game-changing technology and IoT applications to significantly enhance their operational efficiency and generate new business opportunities.”

Sigfox operates as a global connectivity provider of IoT offerings with a network connecting billions of devices across more than 65 countries. Meanwhile, Thinxtra goes to market as the local Sigfox operator for Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Macau.

"Thinxtra is thrilled to work with HKBN Enterprise Solutions to enable 97 per cent population coverage in Hong Kong, and we share HKBN Enterprise Solutions' vision of mass IoT business solutions,” added Joe Sun, general manager of Hong Kong and Macau, Thinxtra.

“We are proud to accelerate this significant relationship with HKBN Enterprise Solutions that will open up the benefits of IoT solutions to a broader market. The key to successful IoT mass deployment is the power to provide proven end-to-end business solutions that deliver long term value.

“This is exactly what this strategic partnership between Thinxtra and HKBN Enterprise Solutions delivers, reaching from connectivity to devices and supporting services.”

The partnership follows the appointment of Sam Tan in a newly created role of chief innovation officer at HKBN Group, responsible for developing all elements of the provider’s wider technology strategy.

Designed to “supersede the limited legacy responsibilities of the traditional chief information officer role”, Tan is tasked with driving internal efficiencies following more than 30 years of in-market experience.

“In this age of rapid technological development, I see my mandate going far wider than a legacy chief information officer,” Tan added. “We must break free from the legacy back-end-focused IT framework, i.e. we are here to deliver total business impact rather than crunching input costs and effort.

“I have tracked HKBN's unique co-ownership culture for years and love it, and I'm proud to become one of HKBN co-owners.”