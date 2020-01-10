Microsoft boss Ralph Haupter swaps Asia for Europe

Ralph Haupter (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Ralph Haupter has unveiled plans to vacate his role as president of Asia at Microsoft, taking charge of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) effective 1 April 2020.

Replacing the retiring Michel Van Der Bel as president of EMEA, Haupter is expected to relocate to Europe in the coming months having moved to Singapore in July 2016 following four years as CEO of Greater China.

“Moving back to Europe is sort of a homecoming for me,” wrote Haupter, via social media. “It is an incredible honour for me to lead and serve our great organisation in so many different roles, in different geographies and in the process, experience our diverse world.”

In running Asia, Haupter spearheaded Microsoft’s business in a region that includes 20 countries, more than 20,000 employees and over 100,000 channel partners, holding responsibility for all product, service and support offerings.

“I am looking forward to bringing the unique perspectives I have gained during my last 15 years at Microsoft to enable our customers and partners in EMEA to achieve more as they embark on their transformation journey,” Haupter added.

“I am incredibly proud of what the Microsoft team in Asia has achieved and am grateful to our customers and partners for the future we’ve created together.”

Prior to moving to Singapore, Haupter spent four years as corporate vice president, chairman and CEO of the vendor's Greater China Region, based in Beijing. A Microsoft veteran of 14 years, before his role in China, Haupter served as vice president of Germany.

Prior to that, he was head of Microsoft’s Partner division for Microsoft EMEA, and general manager of Microsoft’s Small and Midmarket Solutions and Partners Group for Western Europe. Before joining Microsoft, Haupter worked for IBM both in Germany and internationally.

Channel Asia understands that Microsoft will announce Haupter’s replacement in the near future.