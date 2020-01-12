Global risk provider Kroll buys Singapore-based RP Digital Security

Credit: Dreamstime

Global risk solution provider Kroll has acquired RP Digital Security, a Singapore-based cyber specialist serving the finance and insurance sectors.

Designed to expand security capabilities, Kroll - based in the US as a division of consultancy firm Duff & Phelps - will assume control of a portfolio comprising computer forensic investigations, digital security and eDiscovery services.

In serving law firms, financial institutions and insurance providers across the region, RP Digital Security holds deep expertise in cyber investigation, including data breach, ransomware, business email compromise and internal employee investigation offerings.

“Asia Pacific has seen an uptick in reported cyber crime and it is important for organisations to build resiliency against attacks, including a robust incident response plan and preparedness, ahead of a breach,” said Jason Smolanoff, senior managing director of Kroll.

“RP Digital Security has a strong reputation for high quality forensics and incident response, helping clients in the region effectively manage the entire incident’s lifecycle, and will now greatly benefit from Kroll’s extensive proactive cyber resilience services.”

Terms of the acquisition will see the RP Digital Security team join Kroll’s Asia Pacific Cyber Risk practice, led by managing director and Asia Pacific leader Paul Jackson.

“Kroll’s global reach and comprehensive cyber risk management capabilities are unparalleled, and I am excited to expand on those capabilities with our own,” added Rob Phillips, founder of RP Digital Security.

“As organisations throughout Asia Pacific see increased exposure to cyber threats whilst facing stricter legal requirements around data protection, it is important for companies to have a robust system in place, and I look forward to helping our clients tackle these complex challenges.”

The deal is also designed to strengthen Kroll’s cyber risk capabilities across the region, as part of plans to provide “end-to-end cyber resiliency solutions”, spanning “detection, response, remediation, restoration and hardening”.

“The RP Digital Security team’s expertise, responsiveness and focus on client service are consistent with our values and helped solidify our relationship,” Jackson said.

“With Asia Pacific entities increasingly looking for a reliable partner for cyber risk management, the acquisition of RP Digital Security underscores our commitment to high quality solutions and resources to best serve our clients when they most need us, no matter how complex their security challenge.”