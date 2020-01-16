Cloud Comrade makes Singapore SME pitch with Google Cloud

Andy Waroma (Cloud Comrade) Credit: Channel Asia

Cloud Comrade has unveiled plans to help small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) organisations in Singapore modernise IT infrastructure through a partnership with Google Cloud and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Under the banner of ‘GoCloud with Cloud Comrade’, the initiative is designed to help customers in the city-state enhance digital capabilities to maximise the potential of cloud.

As an IMDA-appointed service provider, Cloud Comrade - acquired by ST Telemedia in January 2019 - will help SMEs overhaul traditional software architecture and development practices to applications “deployed and delivered” as cloud native applications, leveraging microservices and DevOps.

The Singapore-based cloud specialist will also provide consultancy and training in a bid to “equip development teams” of SMEs with digital technologies.

“As the future of digital services and applications increasingly employ the use of the cloud, it is crucial that companies embrace cloud native technology in order to maintain their competitive edge,” said Andy Waroma, co-managing director of Cloud Comrade.

“As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, we are confident that GoCloud with Cloud Comrade will be a key enabler in helping ICT SMEs equip themselves with the digital ability and agility to build future-ready architecture for their services - one that puts them in the perfect position to scale elastically and cost-effectively, and thrive in today’s disruptive economy.”

In joining IMDA’s GoCloud initiative, Cloud Comrade - in partnership with Google Cloud - will offer increased cloud and managed service options for SMEs in Singapore.

“SMEs are the backbone of Singapore’s economy and cloud technology has become a critical foundation for companies of all sizes to build on to scale their business and achieve their growth ambitions,” added TaruI Dahiya, head of SMB Sales across Asia Pacific at Google Cloud.

“GoCloud with Cloud Comrade will not only help ICT SMEs assess their current state of digital capabilities, it will give them access to the cloud tools, expertise and hands-on coaching that they need to up-skill in-house talent, digitise and modernise their operations and offering.”

In addition, successful ‘GoCloud with Cloud Comrade’ applicants will receive S$3,000 worth of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) credits to help prototype cloud native applications.

Businesses can also leverage free training and coaching opportunities by Cloud Comrade and Google Cloud engineers, alongside applying for Google Cloud Certification, many of which are also endorsed by CITREP+.

“We are glad to have Cloud Comrade on board as one of the service providers for IMDA’s GoCloud programme,” said Howie Lau, chief industry development officer of IMDA.

“Their addition to the GoCloud programme provides more options of service providers and cloud platforms for ICT SMEs, and is an important step to help our ICT SMEs raise their digital capabilities.”

Cloud Comrade recently took home the SMB Partner of the Year honours during the inaugural Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2019, held in Singapore during November.