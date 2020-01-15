HPE appoints new Singapore leader

Credit: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has appointed Priscilla Chong as new managing director of Singapore as part of plans to drive as-a-service growth in the market.



Effective from December 2019, Chong replaces David Tan who is now managing the vendor’s original equipment manufacturers (OEM) partners and top accounts across Asia Pacific.

“People are our priority at HPE - we would not be where we are today without our customers, our partners and our employees, and I’m honoured to lead the Singapore team into this next stage of our company evolution,” Chong said.

“HPE has the right people, technologies and services to help our customers thrive from edge to cloud. I look forward to working with my team to build on our customer and partner engagement programs and find solutions that benefit our stakeholders and the company.”

Leveraging more than 15 years of company experience, Chong most recently served as the head of sales for Financial Services in a regional role at HPE, having started out as an account manager at the technology giant.

Chong was also previously a credit manager at HSBC Capital, responsible for credit and business development.

“With her rich regional experience in transforming global customer and strategic partner engagements, Priscilla brings a fresh perspective to the Singapore team at a crucial time for our growth in the region,” added Narinder Kapoor, managing director of Asia Pacific at HPE.

“Priscilla is uniquely suited to lead the Singapore team as we continue to evolve into an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service provider. I look forward to working with her as we continue to grow and develop the business in Singapore further.”