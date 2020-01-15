Sourced Group aims for international boost with leadership shake-up

Comes as the company looks to expand its international footing

Salma Datenis (Sourced Group) Credit: Sourced Group

Sourced Group is overhauling its senior leadership ranks, with the enterprise cloud computing consulting firm’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand Salma Datenis set to oversee its global operations.

Datenis, who has held the A/NZ managing director role since mid-2017, is now Sourced Group’s vice president of operations, a freshly-minted role that sees her responsible for driving operational improvements across Sourced's international regions, which include North America and South East Asia.



It seems Datenis, who will remain in Sydney despite her international remit, has gone from strength to strength while at Sourced Group, starting out as a cloud infrastructure architect in 2015 and subsequently becoming head of engineering before stepping into the A/NZ managing director role.



"Salma's deep history with the company will allow her to identify the 'best of Sourced' and nurture our unique culture as we grow,” said Sourced Group CEO Jonathan Spinks.

With this latest move, Datenis now has Sourced Group’s business operations, marketing and IT services functions all reporting to her.

Filling the gap left by Datenis as she transitions into her new role is Tim Baguley, who has spent the past few years as the firm’s head of consulting in Australia. Based in Sydney, Baguley comes to the role more than six years after starting out as solutions architect and senior consultant in 2013.

“I have been fortunate to have worked with Tim for a long time and he has advanced rapidly within Sourced. Having his perspective and experience on the executive team will be invaluable,” Spinks said.

Sourced Group’s head of consulting Yuri Litvinov, meanwhile, replaces Baguley as head of consulting for A/NZ. Joining Sourced Group first as a senior consultant in 2016, Litvinov was subsequently promoted to principal consultant in 2018.

“Yuri has made a significant impact on the consulting practice since joining the company three-and-a-half years ago. His technical depth, pre-sales skills and leadership experience will ensure success in his new role,” Spinks said.

The top tier shuffle, which appears to have occurred in late December if the new appointees' LinkedIn profiles are anything to go by, comes just months after the company closed its first round of investment of more than $22 million.

Canadian-based venture capital company Round 13 Capital led the funding round, which was announced in September last year, along with the US-based Comerica Bank and HSBC.

Sourced said at the time that the $22.1 million was intended to fund its global growth plans, including in Australia where the consultancy is looking to expand its presence beyond Sydney.

Founded in 2010 in Australia, Sourced moved its headquarters to Canada in 2018. It currently has vendor partnerships with Splunk, Puppet Labs, Datadog, Trend Micro, Cloudability and Palo Alto Networks, as well as the public cloud providers AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.