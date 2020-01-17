Cybereason bolsters Southeast Asia ranks with double hire

Credit: Dreamstime

Cybereason has made a double appointment designed to act on channel growth aspirations in Southeast Asia, with plans in place for more recruits in the “coming months”.

The security vendor has hired Eric Tan as sales director of Southeast Asia and Bernie Png as senior sales engineer across Asia Pacific, with both based in Singapore.

“I am thrilled to welcome Eric and Bernie,” said Charles Cote, regional vice president of Asia at Cybereason. “Eric comes to Cybereason with many years of experience working with enterprise customers as well as a strong understanding of the channel ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

“Bernie has extensive experience in the key regions where Cybereason has been very successful and we look forward to having both Eric and Bernie jump in to partner with our strategic partners and customers in region.

“There are other new hires that will be announced in the coming months as we continue to expand our Asia Pacific operations in region.”

The recruitment drive comes more than six months after Cybereason unveiled plans to heighten efforts to on-board partners across Singapore and the wider ASEAN market, driven through increased channel enablement.

Central to such efforts will be streamlined programs from the security vendor, backed up by a commitment to simplify engagement and enhance the margin program via deal registration.

“We are increasing enablement programs for partners so partner sales and pre-sales representatives can fully articulate our value proposition and address customer pain points,” said Cote, when speaking to Channel Asia in June 2019.

Cote also said the vendor will increase enablement in the region to help partners deliver “profitable and sticky services” for customers.

“A great example of this is the Cyber Posture Assessment which can add significant value to customers by showing overall health and also allow partners to deliver additional services after the assessment,” he added.

The US-based business operates as a cyber security vendor specialising in endpoint detection and response software, with a channel ecosystem comprising of value-added resellers, managed service providers and system integrators.

