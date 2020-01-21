Vocus Group builds out presence in the Philippines

Manila (Philippines) Credit: Dreamstime

Vocus Group, a specialist network solutions provider in Australia and New Zealand, is building out capabilities in the Philippines through the appointment of a new country manager.

Natalie Davies has relocated to Manila from company headquarters in Melbourne, tasked with running on-the-ground operations of retail division in the country, with a specific focus on service delivery and business process outsourcing (BPO).

“I’m ready to expand my local network and connect with like minded leaders in the BPO industry,” wrote Davies, via social media. “There is much to learn in an industry that continues to evolve and develop at speed.”

Davies - who previously held the position of general manager of customer service - will also hold responsibility for managing internal and external relationships related to the Philippines, in addition to overseeing incident management and business continuity planning strategies.

Prior to joining Vocus, Davies held roles managing contact centres at Telstra, the Department of Human Services at the Australian Government, Australian Unity and Excelior.

Housing more than 5000 employees across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, Vocus specialises in the provision of a high-speed telecommunications network with brands spanning enterprise, government, wholesale and consumer.