Veeam rolls out partner incentives in Singapore and Malaysia

Belinda Jurisic (Veeam) Credit: Veeam

Veeam has launched a partner loyalty reward program in Singapore and Malaysia as part of plans to drive increased profitability through the channel.



Open to ProPartners, the program - which has also been rolled out in Hong Kong, Macau and India - aims to streamline incentives and rewards through a single platform linked to the Veeam ProPartner Portal.

Partners can claim rewards through four incentive categories, spanning sales, proof of concept, certification and marketing campaigns.

Specifically, partners can be rewarded for sales of “eligible products” and earn bonus rewards for booking registered deals, in addition to “identifying and deploying” a proof of concept in market.

Furthermore, the channel will also be encouraged to become certified through Veeam, alongside earning rewards for implementing demand generation campaigns using the vendor’s marketing automation tool.

“Veeam has a strong partner ecosystem and breadth of integration, with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry,” said Belinda Jurisic, senior channel director of Asia Pacific and Japan at Veeam. “With the launch of the program in these new markets, we are looking to increase partner engagement, repeat transactions, encourage focused products and solutions adoption whilst rewarding partners.”

For Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau and India, Jurisic said the rewards will be paid in the form of 'digital Visa cards', via a virtual prepaid card. Once redeemed, the card can be used online where Mastercard or Visa are accepted. For Malaysia, rewards will be paid in the form of shopping vouchers.

“Veeam PartnerPerks is a program designed especially for our partners, and as such, our new platform puts their ease of use first,” Jurisic added. “Providing incentives across multiple platforms is no longer convenient, so we have taken the step to streamline our approach, offering a one-stop-shop solution where partners will be able to enjoy the benefits without confusion.”

The launch comes days after Veeam was acquired by private equity firm Insight Partners in a US$5 billion deal which includes the appointment of a new CEO.

Expected to close during the first quarter of 2020, the transaction will see the vendor become a US-based company with William Largent promoted as overall leader, following his role as executive vice president of operations.