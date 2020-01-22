Accenture unveils 'public safety' innovation centre in Singapore, leveraging SAS analytics

Facility will leverage technologies such as AI, analytics and IoT

Credit: Dreamstime

Accenture has opened a global innovation centre in Singapore specialising in situational awareness, as part of plans to help enhance public safety capabilities through emerging technologies.

The facility - designed to improve the quality of public safety services delivered to citizens and communities - will leverage technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things, in addition to blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality.

Central to the launch is analytics software specialist SAS, launching as a "strategic technology partner" through co-developed situational-awareness solutions.

“Improving situational awareness is crucial for public safety agencies to better anticipate threat, risk and harm, allowing them to respond to public safety-related incidents faster and in a more informed way,” said James Slessor, global leader of Public Safety at Accenture.

“By responsibly using innovative technologies, these agencies can better anticipate public safety incidents, improve the safety of first responders and deliver services to citizens and communities more effectively.”

According to Slessor, the centre will house technology specialists capable of applying “design thinking methodologies” to resolve public safety challenges, converting data into real-time intelligence through analytics and AI.

“As Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative reshapes the delivery of public services and citizens’ experience of dealing with the government, digitisation has become increasingly relevant to the core of our clients’ operations,” added Wee Wei Ng, leader of Health and Public Service in Singapore at Accenture.

“Our new centre provides a space for government agencies to collaborate with each other and with the private sector to apply innovations that will ultimately increase their situational awareness and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

Located within the global system integrator’s office at South Beach Road in Singapore, the centre is also backed by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

“Accenture and Singapore enjoy a strong partnership in developing systems, infrastructure and services that are critical to public safety,” said Dawn Lim, director of Commercial and Professional Services, EDB.

“We are pleased that Accenture has chosen Singapore as the location for its first innovation centre dedicated to situational awareness technologies and we look forward to working with other like-minded companies to accelerate the innovation and commercialisation of next-generation public safety systems.”