FireEye boosts cloud capability with Cloudvisory acquisition

To aid in the implementation of security and governance policies for users' cloud and container platforms

Credit: FireEye

Cyber security vendor FireEye is ramping up its relevance in the cloud market with the acquisition of cloud security governance platform provider Cloudvisory.

Cloudvisory was founded in 2013 by industry veterans from HP, Oracle, JP Morgan Chase, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Voltage Security, TruLogica, CA, and Accenture with deep expertise in enterprise security, cloud infrastructure, and virtualised environments.

From the beginning, the company set out to address the challenges of visibility, security, policy management, and compliance as the business world collectively began to embark on its rapid and ongoing adoption of cloud technology.

At the core of Cloudvisory’s offering is its Cloudvisory Security Platform (CSP), which is developed for cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments. The solution operates across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, OpenStack and VMware, as well as traditional virtualised and bare metal environments.

The platform is designed to deliver centralised security management, encompassing the areas of audit, compliance, microsegmentation and enforcement -- all essential factors in an international market awash with ever-increasing regulatory compliance rules relating to information management and data security.

For FireEye, the acquisition will expand the cloud workload security capabilities of the vendor’s Helix offering -- into which it will be integrated -- in turn providing end users with one integrated security operations platform with a single pane of glass to manage multi-cloud environments.

“Customers need consistent visibility across their public and hybrid cloud environments, as well as containerised workloads,” FireEye products and customer service executive vice president Grady Summers said.

“Cloudvisory delivers this visibility and allows FireEye to apply controls and best practices based on our frontline knowledge of how attackers operate. Security is top of mind for almost all organisations as they migrate critical workloads to the cloud.

“With the addition of the Cloudvisory technology, FireEye is able to offer a comprehensive, intelligence-led solution to secure today’s hybrid, multi-platform environments,” Summers added.

WIth Cloudvisory’s CSP in the mix, FireEye Helix users are expected to be able to more easily implement security and governance policies for their cloud and container platforms based on FireEye frontline knowledge of attackers’ tools and techniques, with Cloudvisory delivering additional visibility.

For Cloudvisory co-founder and CEO (prior to the acquisition) Lisun Kung, the acquisition gives the business the resources to scale quickly.

“Joining FireEye offers Cloudvisory a unique opportunity to combine our innovative approach to cloud visibility and FireEye’s unrivaled insights into the threat landscape,” Kung said. “We’re excited by the potential to quickly scale and help more organisations secure their cloud and container workloads.”