NTT rolls out SAP in Thai manufacturing transformation project

Sutas Kondumrongkiat (NTT) Credit: NTT

NTT has completed the implementation of SAP S/4HANA technologies to enhance the digital capabilities of Poonsub Can, a leading metal packaging organisation in Thailand.

In collaboration with Netizen - a Bangkok-based third-party technology vendor - the global system integrator (GSI) rolled out the offering as part of a widespread transformation initiative within the company, designed to bolster business productivity and operational capacity.

NTT provided "technical knowledge and strategic counsel" which included a review of existing IT systems, recommendations on technology enablement and new ways to leverage intelligent automation.

“Innovation is at the core of our business, and the implementation of SAP S/4HANA is another prime example of how NTT delivers intelligent solutions that addresses our clients’ transformational challenges,” said Sutas Kondumrongkiat, CEO of Thailand at NTT.

“Combining Thailand’s ambitious digital goals with Poonsub Can’s objectives, we exchanged global best practices in the manufacturing sector and identified actionable steps toward implementing SAP S/4HANA, so that Poonsub Can is empowered with the right foundation to optimise operations and improve customer satisfaction, laying ground for new business opportunities.”

Powered by artificial intelligence and deep analytics, the new IT systems were deployed to improve service gaps and speed up response time to customers’ queries. Quality control is also optimised with built-in traceability functions, with the aim of eliminating human error while elevating production standards and overall productivity.

“It’s an exciting time for Poonsub Can as we embark on this new digital journey with our enhanced technological capabilities,” added Viboon Trakulpoonsub, managing director of Poonsub Can. “Through our close partnership with NTT, we have identified new opportunities that will spur continuous business growth and drive innovation, enabling us to better provide more value to our customers.

“As Thailand charges forward with its digital transformation masterplan, it is imperative for manufacturers to embrace technology and deploy smart solutions that drives industry growth and foster greater economic progress for the nation.”

The deployment follows the recent launch of a new cloud service in Thailand by NTT, designed to increase “agility and flexibility” when securely managing cloud data at enterprise level.

Operating as a “hybrid-multi cloud platform”, the premium offering is certified by SAP to support enterprise requirements across “infrastructure, platform and comprehensive applications’” including SAP HANA. This is backed up by support for critical enterprise applications spanning contact centre, analytics, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

“We see demand for cloud services in Thailand growing especially on SAP platforms with SAP on cloud now accounting for 24 per cent of the total SAP usage globally and the demand is expected to grow in Southeast Asia and Thailand,” said Kongdumrongkiat, speaking at the time of the launch.