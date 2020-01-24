AWS Outposts arrives in Singapore through select partners

Offering now available to be shipped and installed in city-state

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Outposts has launched in Singapore with the fully managed service available through select channel partners.

Expert consulting providers include Blazeclan Technologies, Sourced Group and Versent, in addition to global system integrators (GSIs) such as Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, DXC and NTT.

This is in addition to large Indian service providers spanning Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Wipro, alongside NEC and Rackspace among others.

According to the technology giant, such partners carry “deep expertise” in helping businesses migrate applications to AWS, housing “proven infrastructure, software and industry specific solutions” capable of building and running on-premises applications on Outposts.

“Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any customer data centre, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience,” a company statement read.

“Outposts is ideal for workloads that need low latency access to on-premises applications or systems, local data processing, or for local data storage needs.”

With Outposts now available to be shipped and installed in Singapore, the offering can also be rolled out through a “Special Administrative Region” in Hong Kong.

“With the new regional expansion, customers can connect to the region closest to their data centres and on-premises facilities,” the statement added. “They can now deploy Outposts to support their on-premises use cases in additional country locations.”

Revealed in November 2018, the deployment sees AWS take square aim at the data centre by tying in VMware technology and rolling out two new services and on-premises hardware to help customers build and support hybrid clouds.

In short, Outposts allows users to choose between on-premises servers and storage, which they can order in quarter, half and full rack units. The offering can also be upgraded with the latest hardware and next-generation instances to run all native AWS and VMware applications, AWS stated at the time of launch.

Meanwhile a second version VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts lets customers use the a VMware control plane and APIs to run the hybrid environment.