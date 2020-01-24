HKBN unveils business continuity service tailored to enterprise

Credit: Dreamstime

HKBN Enterprise Solutions has rolled out a new business continuity service designed to help enterprise customers reduce business downtime in Hong Kong.

Under the banner of ‘Business Continuity Service (BCS) Anywhere’, the offering aligns with compliance and regulatory requirements through completing core mission-critical data set ups for remote access by employees at different locations across the country.

“BCS Anywhere provides unprecedented flexibility on location choices covering Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and New Territories,” said Doris Chan, co-owner and COO of HKBN Enterprise Solutions.

According to Chan, the technology provider can now “quickly retrieve” business-critical data and set up each customer's systems across four locations spanning Chai Wan, Kowloon Bay, Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan with more locations such as Island South expected in the near future.

"Our BCS Anywhere uniquely enables economies of scale with a relatively low cost of investment and fast deployment at multiple locations without the need to purchase or maintain any equipment,” Chan added. “We offer three tiers of seats such as dedicated positions, guaranteed positions and shared positions available to accommodate different budgets and needs.”

The launch comes weeks after HKBN completed the acquisition of Jardine OneSolution Holdings (JOS) and its subsidiaries, with plans now in place to target enterprise growth.

Finalised following shareholder approval in mid-December, the addition of JOS is designed to help the second largest telecom carrier in Hong Kong transition into a “fully integrated ICT solutions provider”, with a specific focus on large-scale deployments.

“We're proud to pioneer unprecedentedly flexible BCS to fully support our customers' service continuity on contingencies,” said Billy Yeung, co-owner and CEO of HKBN Enterprise Solutions and JOS Group.

“Customers can also benefit from our superb end-to-end capabilities such as unique tri-carrier network diversity to address requirements for back-up, data protection, disaster recovery, high availability and managed security.”