NTT makes smart city move in Cyberjaya, leverages Las Vegas model

Cyberjaya Lake Gardens Credit: Dreamstime

NTT Group will conduct a smart city proof of concept (PoC) in Cyberjaya as part of plans to “solve social issues” through the use of technology.

In collaboration with Cyberview - a tech hub developer - and Allo - an infrastructure provider - the group will focus efforts on deploying leading-edge solutions to tackle “road congestion, automobile accidents and dangerous driving occurring on daily basis”.

Underpinned by data collection, the field test - set to run between February and March 2020 - is based on the vehicle monitoring solution rolled out in Las Vegas by NTT Group in February 2019.

“Specifically, by installing cameras at the intersection with the highest traffic volume in Cyberjaya, and analysing traffic volume and vehicle information, NTT Group aims to reduce traffic congestion, detect stolen vehicles, and support the creation of businesses in the neighbourhood,” a statement from NTT Group read.

“In Asian countries where stable economic growth continues, various social issues associated with economic growth such as traffic jams and environmental problems have become apparent, and the expectations for ICT-based solutions to these issues are growing.”

With a population edging above 100,000, Cyberjaya is a neighbouring city of Kuala Lumpur and acts as one of the leading technology hubs in Malaysia, playing host to data centres, call centres and service desk operations.

“The 5G network, which was put into trial operation with the nation’s first OpenLab being hosted there, has positioned Cyberjaya as a pioneer test area for the smart city concept in Malaysia,” the statement added.

Based on field test results, three key areas of focus will then be verified through discussions with stakeholders, according to NTT Group.

Firstly, the "challenges and feasibility" of smart city solutions deployed in Las Vegas in terms of system construction and operational aspects in Malaysia. Secondly, the possibility of business model development using technology, with a focus on “public safety, smart infrastructure and commercial use”. Thirdly, the possibility of deployment to other ASEAN countries.

“Based on the results of the PoC, NTT Group will promote the deployment of smart city solutions to Cyberjaya and other cities in Malaysia, as well as to ASEAN countries, with the aim of improving people's living conditions, improving urban sustainability, and realising a smart society,” the statement read.

NTT Group will hold “overall supervision and coordination” over each entity during the roll-out, with NTT Communications tasked with supervising research projects conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

NTT will oversee stakeholder coordination, implementation of the PoC and the proposal to stakeholders, while InfoCom Research will take charge of the implementation of surveys, preparing reports and supporting the proposal to stakeholders.

In addition, NTT Data will support the deployment and technical smart city solutions in Las Vegas, with NTT Comware looking after multi-orchestrator delivery and technical assistance.