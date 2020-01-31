Union Bank of the Philippines powers ahead with 5G through Globe

L-R: Albert de Larrazabal (Globe Telecom); Peter Maquera (Globe Business); Ernest Cu (Globe Telecom); Dennis Omila (UnionBank); Ryan Acosta (UnionBank) and Paulo Santos (UnionBank) Credit: Globe Business

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) has launched a new smart branch leveraging 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in partnership with Globe Business.

Aligning with the enterprise arm of Globe Telecom, UnionBank deployed 5G-grade connectivity at its Dasmariñas branch in the province of Cavite - the first of its ARK 2.0 branches - in a bid to increase speed and bandwidth, underpinned by a more stable internet connection.

Claimed to be “twenty times faster than other networks available”, the roll-out of 5G will allow branch employees to connect 32 devices at the same time "without sacrificing performance".

“Excellent customer experience will always be an important driver to a company's growth and relevance,” said Dennis Omila, executive vice president and CIO of UnionBank. “This is the very reason why we at UnionBank constantly innovate and improve our services to ensure that we offer nothing but the best to our clients.

“Partnering with Globe for its revolutionary 5G network and connectivity is one way we can provide more seamless and efficient operations.”

During the launch of UnionBank’s 15 new ARKs - or fully digital branches - the bank also shared ambitions to enhance network infrastructure capabilities through software-defined and artificial intelligence. The bank has a'Tech Up, Pilipinas' advocacy designed to utilise technology to make financial services available to all Filipinos.

“5G is an important building block in helping Philippine companies remain competitive in the digital age,” added Peter Maquera, senior vice president of Globe Business. “This is the reason we are accelerating our efforts to deploy 5G, so we can provide more Filipino companies like UnionBank the chance to go beyond what the current technology allows them to do.”