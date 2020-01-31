Fujitsu launches spin-off digital services firm, Ridgelinez

New company will provide full portfolio of digital transformation services, ranging from business consultation to the development and management of systems leveraging advanced technologies

Credit: Dreamstime

Fujitsu has created a new spin-off company in the form of Ridgelinez, which specialises in the delivery of digital transformation (DX) solutions and services.



Effective 1 April 2020, the business will predominantly target commercial customers as a “one-stop DX service curation”, spanning consultation services to the implementation of advanced technologies, such as cloud, artificial intelligence, 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Leveraging vendor alliances in Japan and globally, Ridgelinez will “select and employ the most appropriate products and services” for customers, even when this falls outside of the Fujitsu suite of solutions.

“While providing end-to-end DX support, this new venture will also promote the creation and management of innovative businesses together with its customers,” a company statement read. “Ridgelinez will always address fundamental issues from the customer's perspective, including management and business issues.”

Spearheading such efforts will be Toshiya Imai as the new president of Ridgelinez, effective 1 April.

Imai, who currently serves as a senior partner and vice president of PwC Consulting, brings more than 30 years of experience in the consulting industry to the role, with an emphasis on IT and manufacturing sectors both in Japan and overseas.